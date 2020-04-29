West Bengal Forest Minister shows how to take care of stray animals during lockdown

Whether it is feeding starving dogs with affection or stopping government workers from driving away hungry monkeys during aid distribution, West Bengal Forest Minister Rajiv Banerjee has been leading from the front in taking care of stray animals during lockdown.

While Banerjee was distributing aids among residents of Domjur in Howrah district recently, a large group of monkeys arrived at the spot. Apprehending trouble, other government officials at the spot tried to drive away the animals but was stopped by Banerjee. Then according to locals, the monkeys came forward one by one and took some food from Banerjee and then peacefully went away.

Speaking to DH, Banerjee said that the Forest Department has made arrangements to feed as many stray dogs as possible in every district.

“There are some abandoned horses near the second Hooghly Bridge which were earlier used for pulling carriages for tourists. We have ensured food for these horses,” said Banerjee.

The Forest Department is also collaborating with Kolkata Police to feed stray dogs and cats in the city. Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma said that the stray dogs are struggling to survive as due to the lockdown, people are not coming out to feed them nor are they getting anything to eat from garbage.

Sharma also said that Kolkata Police has been feeding stray dogs using its own resources for weeks. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is also feeding nearly 400 dogs in the city through its dog pound.

However, Banerjee is not complacent just by arranging food for the strays but he is also keen on ensuring that they are getting healthy food. He has issued strict instructions that the animals must not be given any spicy food.

Banerjee had rushed to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata to take stalk of situation soon after a tiger tested positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo in New York.

“We want to urge people through media to come forward and help these innocent animals. Like us they are also suffering from the lockdown and they need our help. Please stand by them,” said Banerjee.