West Bengal government adds chicken to midday meals, catches Opposition's flak

The West Bengal government’s decision to serve chicken and seasonal fruits in midday meals at schools has drawn flak from the Opposition. According to the government's notification, Rs 372 crore extra will be allocated to provide chicken and fruits in addition to the usual menu.

The added menu will be served weekly from January to April, according to government officials. The Opposition pointed out that the period of the scheme coincides with the run-up to the panchayat elections in the state, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Attacking the government over the new scheme, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “Why did the state government all of a sudden feel the need to introduce chicken and fruits in the mid-day meal scheme? This means that the CM has understood that the situation is dicey and her party will not fare well in the rural polls.”

Refuting Opposition’s allegations, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said the scheme has been implemented for 4 months due to a paucity of funds. “Under the caring leadership of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we have constantly strived to provide maximum benefits to students, and this gesture is one more step in that direction. We have introduced chicken and seasonal fruits from our savings. We would have been very happy to continue the menu throughout the year, but that would need much more funds which, sadly, we lack,” Basu said.