West Bengal government asks all hospitals to setup isolation ward for suspected Covid-19 patients

The health department in West Bengal has directed all hospitals to set up an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus cases, and ensure that patients are in stable condition before transferring them to a dedicated Covid-19 facility, a senior official said on Friday.

The department has also said that hospitals should not discharge any Covid-19 patient in need of medical attention without getting an assurance of admission from a facility, earmarked for treating such cases.

"Every hospital has been advised to arrange isolation ward for suspected Covid-19 patients. The hospitals have been asked to make sure that the patients are in stable condition before transferring them to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

"All hospitals and nursing homes have been told not to discharge Covid-19 positive patients requiring medical attention without assured admission in a Covid-19 hospital," the advisory issued by the department said.

Families of Covid-19 patients in the state have complained that several medical establishments were refusing treatment upon failure to make an advance payment.

"A referral case summary should be attached during the transfer of patients," said the advisory, prepared in accordance with the suggestions of a team of experts that recently visited several Covid-19 hospitals in the state.

Incidentally, the government, in an order last week, barred private hospitals from charging more than 20 percent of the estimated cost of treatment or Rs 50,000, whichever is less, during the time of admission.