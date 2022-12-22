West Bengal government offers Rs 2,555 crore to farmers

The West Bengal government is disbursing Rs 2,555 crore among the state's farmers for the Rabi season.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made the formal announcement about the commencement of the disbursement of the financial assistance. The monetary support to farmers for the crop season is being offered through direct transfer into bank accounts, under the Krishak Bandhu (Natun) scheme.

An amount of Rs 2,555 crore will benefit 91.57 lakh farmers, including bargadars. During the Kharif season, the government offered Rs 2,468 crore to 89 lakh farmers. This brings the total financial assistance to Rs 5,023 crore in the current year.

The scheme, which was started in 2018-19, was used to assist the farmers with an amount of Rs 5,000 for land of size one acre or more, which was cultivable. The minimum support was Rs 2,000, annually, to farmers – including sharecroppers, who were enrolled.

The assistance as present (under the Natun scheme) stands at Rs 10,000 for lands that are cultivable and are one acre or more. An assistance of Rs 4,000, annually is offered to farmers in two equal instalments proportional to land area, if the size of the land plot is less than an acre. Over 30 lakh farmers have got added under Krishak Bandhu (Natun) scheme through Duare Sarkar, an outreach programme of the state government.

“Since the inception of the scheme in 2019, more than Rs 12,500 crore has been disbursed directly to enrolled farmers including bargadars. Under the scheme even on the death of any farmer between 18 to 60 years of age, next of kins are extended one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs. Since the inception of the scheme more than 67 thousand bereaved families were provided with the assistance of Rs 1,352 crore,” an official communique from the government said.

Several government-aided schemes in the state cater to different sections of society in the state, including rural regions that are to have panchayat polls next year.