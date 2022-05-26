WB mulls law to make CM chancellor of state varsities

West Bengal government to bring law to make CM chancellor of state universities

DH Web Desk
  • May 26 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 16:15 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS Photo

In what could trigger a fresh row between CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the West Bengal government has decided to appoint CM Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing the Governor.

More to follow...

West Bengal
India News
Mamata Banerjee

