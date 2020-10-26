West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar greets people on Vijaya Dashami

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, and prayed for everyone's peace and prosperity.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar also said that this "festival of joy will protect people from the evil effects" of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Best wishes and Greetings to all on Vijayadashami. Mahaparava signals victory of good over evil a d truth over untruth. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring peace, prosperity, happiness and affluence to us all (sic)," the governor tweeted.

Best wishes and Greetings to all on Vijayadashami. Mahaparava signals victory of good over evil and truth over untruth. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring peace, prosperity, happiness and affluence to us all. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 25, 2020

Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil. In Bengal, clay idols of goddess Durga are immersed in river after a five-day-long revelry, as devotees bid her farewell. The ceremony symbolises the end of her annual sojourn to her paternal home.