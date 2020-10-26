Bengal Governor Dhankar greets people on Vijaya Dashami

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar greets people on Vijaya Dashami

Dhankhar said that this "festival of joy will protect people from the evil effects" of the Covid-19 pandemic

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 26 2020, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 14:18 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, and prayed for everyone's peace and prosperity.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar also said that this "festival of joy will protect people from the evil effects" of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Best wishes and Greetings to all on Vijayadashami. Mahaparava signals victory of good over evil a d truth over untruth. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring peace, prosperity, happiness and affluence to us all (sic)," the governor tweeted.

Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil. In Bengal, clay idols of goddess Durga are immersed in river after a five-day-long revelry, as devotees bid her farewell. The ceremony symbolises the end of her annual sojourn to her paternal home.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Dussehra
Jagdeep Dhankhar

What's Brewing

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The 2021 Roma is the most perfect Ferrari on the road

The 2021 Roma is the most perfect Ferrari on the road

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

 