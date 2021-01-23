West Bengal Guv unveils Netaji portrait at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar unveils Netaji portrait at Raj Bhavan

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 23 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 16:51 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Raj Bhavan here on his 125th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Eastern Army commander Lt General Anil Chauhan, Netaji's family member Chandra Kumar Bose and BSF Additional Director General Pankaj Singh were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

"NETAJI -- a title emanating from the hearts of the millions, is a source of inspiration and motivation for the people, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Parakram Diwas is a befitting recognition of his invaluable contributions," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Subhas Chandra Bose
Jagdeep Dhankhar
raj bhawan
Kolkata

What's Brewing

Two new species of rare ant found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Two new species of rare ant found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Does gender budgeting really work?

Does gender budgeting really work?

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

 