West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slams CM Mamata Banerjee for outburst against Opposition

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee levelling a series of allegations against her. They ranged from trying to muzzle the media to indulging in petty politics.

Dhankhar in one of his tweets during the day took exception to Banerjee’s outburst against the Opposition for their criticism of her government on handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Appeal all parties to be in sync in combating Covid 19. Pained @MamataOfficial ‘opposition behaving like “vultures waiting for the dead”. We are in ‘roof falling’ situation and must shun petty politicking. Why enhance bickering in times when people face untold miseries,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Claiming that he had noticed attempts of trying to muzzle and control the media, the Governor said that there should not be anything to hide.

“Concerned @MamataOfficial warning to media ‘behave properly’ Have noticed, felt muzzling and control of media by varied means. Why put media in fear? There should not be anything to hide. Independent media is spine, essential element of democracy. Why stress this asset,” he tweeted.

Referring to the popular uprisings in Egypt and Libya in 2011 the Governor said that news is what the authority wants to hide.

“A popular government without popular information or means of acquiring it is but a prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or perhaps both.”James Madison. Free media role in 2011 in ousting long ruling dictators in Egypt, Libya, Tunisia +ve. News is what authority seeks to hide!” tweeted Dhankhar.