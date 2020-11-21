West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Home Department for targeting him over Malda blast

Alleging that bureaucracy in the state was under “political captivity” West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday accused the State Government’s Home Department of targeting him for his tweets on the Malda blast case. The Governor took exception to the Home Department’s tweet that the incident had nothing to do with bomb making as suggested “non-responsibly” by some quarters. Six persons died in the incident.

The Governor in a series of tweets stated that the Home Department unduly targeted him after he tweeted urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to “proactively contain illegal bomb making and ensure professional non partisan investigation” by the state police.

“The tweet response from Home Department, that is ex facie confrontational to the Office I hold has been orchestrated massively both is visual and print media, taking the shape of mission oriented campaign against the Governor,” Dhankhar wrote in a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on Friday. He sought an explanation regarding the Department’s tweets within a fortnight.

“Such emasculation, capitulation and politicisation of police @WBPolice and bureaucracy @MamataOfficial unfortunate and augurs ill for democracy Sought response of ACS Home on tweets @HomeBengal as such affront to constitution & rule of law can neither be overlooked nor condoned,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Such emasculation,capitulation and politicisation of police @WBPolice and bureaucracy @MamataOfficial unfortunate and augurs ill for democracy Sought response of ACS Home on tweets @HomeBengal as such affront to constitution & rule of law can neither be overlooked nor condoned. pic.twitter.com/swJhgrqdhS — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 21, 2020

He further alleged in another tweet that the state administration was still in “political mode” adding that “decimation of democratic values” could not be allowed by such “ misdemeanor and dereliction of duty,”

Administration @MamataOfficial still in political mode in breach of observance of “political neutrality” shall face due accountability in exemplary manner. Decimation of Democratic Values cannot be allowed by such gross misdemeanor and dereliction of duty @WBPolice @HomeBengal — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 21, 2020

Dhankhar also wrote to the Chief Minister expressing his reservation against the Home Department’s rebuttal of crime reports of certain districts prepared by district officials flagged by him.

“Accusatory tweets @HomeBengalqua Governor factually untenable and beyond any justifiability. Flagged issue @MamataOfficial. Still non responsive. These unfortunate transgressions are actionable. Targeting Constitutional Head indicative of bureaucracy in ‘political captivity,” tweeted Dhankhar.