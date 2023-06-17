West Bengal Governor summons state poll panel chief

A day after paying a visit to violence-hit Bhangore in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose summoned State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha to Raj Bhavan on Saturday to brief him about the situation, an official said.

Sources added Sinha has been called by Bose at 2pm to update him about the violence that claimed four lives in the state and steps taken to contain the situation.

“Sinha has been summoned by the Governor at 2pm to apprsise him of the current situation in the wake of the violence,” an official said.

After visiting Bhangore on Friday, the Governor said measures must be taken end political violence and assured that "perpetrators would be permanently silenced" and “brought to book.”

After talking to local residents and senior police officers there, Bose said violence would not be tolerated.

More than 5 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state's three-tier panchayat elections to elect nearly 74,000 candidates in zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats.