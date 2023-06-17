West Bengal Governor summons state poll panel chief

West Bengal Governor summons state poll panel chief

The governor wants updates on the violence that claimed four lives in the state and steps taken to contain the situation.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 17 2023, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 16:48 ist
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day after paying a visit to violence-hit Bhangore in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose summoned State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha to Raj Bhavan on Saturday to brief him about the situation, an official said.

Sources added Sinha has been called by Bose at 2pm to update him about the violence that claimed four lives in the state and steps taken to contain the situation.

“Sinha has been summoned by the Governor at 2pm to apprsise him of the current situation in the wake of the violence,” an official said.

Also Read | Nisith Pramanik's convoy again attacked in Bengal, claim BJP

After visiting Bhangore on Friday, the Governor said measures must be taken end political violence and assured that "perpetrators would be permanently silenced" and “brought to book.”

After talking to local residents and senior police officers there, Bose said violence would not be tolerated.

More than 5 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state's three-tier panchayat elections to elect nearly 74,000 candidates in zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
C V Ananda Bose
poll violence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

BTS fans pack Seoul park to mark 10-year anniversary

BTS fans pack Seoul park to mark 10-year anniversary

Power cuts amid heat wave add to J'khand residents' woe

Power cuts amid heat wave add to J'khand residents' woe

Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit

Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit

Challenges of a greying population

Challenges of a greying population

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

A theory of justice

A theory of justice

Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

 