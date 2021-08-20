West Bengal govt aims to vaccinate 80% of urban population by October

Amid the third Covid-19 wave fears, the West Bengal government has set a target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the state's urban population before October.

According to sources in the Health Department, till Tuesday, 72.84 per cent of the population in urban areas of the state have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

They further revealed while 1.17 crore people have received the first dose in the urban areas, 20 lakh people received the second dose.

"As for Kolkata, about 38 lakh people have received the first dose of the vaccine," a senior Health Department official said.

The districts of East Bardhaman, Hooghly and East Medinipur have performed well in terms of administering the second dose of the vaccine. While 50 per cent of the 6.60 lakh people who have received the first dose have already been administered with the second dose in East Medinipur, out of the 9.53 lakh persons who received the second dose in East Bardhaman, 48 per cent received the second dose.

Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam said that he was hopeful that vaccination will soon be complete in the urban areas of the state.

"This will ensure that the majority of potential super spreaders will be vaccinated. We urge the people to wear masks properly and abide by Covid restrictions," he said.

West Bengal registered 758 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, the positivity rate in the state stands at 1.60 per cent. About 96.83 lakh people have received both doses of vaccine so far.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department to date, 3,019 persons have experienced adverse effects following immunisation. As of Friday 966 patients are hospitalised, 8,424 are under home isolation and 245 people are undergoing treatment at safe homes.