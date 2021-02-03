West Bengal govt allows reopening of sporting complexes, stadiums, swimming pools

All stadiums, swimming pools and sporting complexes outside of containment zones are set to reopen in West Bengal, with the state government having given its green signal on Wednesday.

According to a government notification, sporting complexes, pools and stadiums have been allowed to operate at full capacity with immediate effect for outdoor events, provided they follow basic Covid-19 protocols, such as maintenance of social distance and use of masks.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Sanitisation of the premises before and after any event, maintaining physical distance and use of masks and sanitisers by all have been made mandatory, even when one is not participating in any event," it said.

Currently, there are 1,842 'district-wise broad-based containment zones' in Bengal, as per the state government's 'Egiye Bangla' website.