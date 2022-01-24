West Bengal govt announces neighbourhood open-air schools for young kids

Bengal govt announces open-air schools for young kids

Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 24 2022, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 21:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Amid restlessness among students and parents with schools closed for a long time, the West Bengal government is introducing Paray Shikhaloy, a scheme under which open-air schools will be operated in neighbourhoods.

Bengal’s education minister Bratya Basu made a formal announcement on Monday. The closure of schools has affected school-going children, despite several attempts made at imparting education. The effect has been substantial on children at the primary level.

In this scenario, the government’s school education department intends to have neighbourhood schools in place, in open spaces available in the localities, as chances of infections surging are relatively lower in such places. Such schools will be functional following Covid norms.

The project, expected to commence on February 7, is expected to be of help to over 60 lakh students in the age group of 5 to 10 in the pre-primary and primary levels. The initiative aims at helping students with basic academic skills - writing, reading, calculating numbers, cultural activities - dance, singing, and games - indoor and outdoor.

The project is expected to involve around 1.84 lakh primary school teachers, 21,000 para-teachers, and 38,000 helpers.

While it’s not clear when schools will finally open up in the state, the situation is being closely watched by the government. The schools may be opened in phases, depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, a few students’ bodies, with political affiliations, have demanded that schools be opened. Most school students, except for ones of the senior classes who were permitted for a short time to attend classes, have remained at home for weeks, ever since the schools closed as the infections crept in.

