West Bengal govt bracing for Gangasagar Mela amid Covid-19 pandemic

Durga Puja is not the only major festival the West Bengal government has to worry about amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The state administration is bracing for an even bigger challenge in January when the Gangasagar Mela will be held.

The second-largest religious congregation in the country after the Kumbh Mela, the Gangasagar Mela usually witnesses a mammoth gathering of nearly 40 lakh people.

Read | West Bengal govt institutes new Covid-19 awareness award for Durga puja

The fair for celebrating Makar Sankranti is held at Sagar Island at the confluence of the river Hooghly and the Bay of Bengal presents a herculean task of crowd management and maintaining social distancing for the state government.

Large scale arrangements have been made to ensure that Covid-19 cases do not go out of control after the fair.

According to sources in the state administration a temporary Covid hospital will be set up on Sagar Island with facilities such as intensive care units and isolation wards.

Also Read | 36% say they will socialise during festival season raising concerns of rise in Covid-19 cases: Survey

They also said that masks will be made mandatory at the fair and everyone will be checked with thermal guns.

Arrangements have been made to distribute masks among those who don’t have any.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Local Trinamool Congress MLA and member of the Gangasagar Mela Udjapan Committee Bankim Hazra said that several precautionary measures would be adopted adding while everyone must wear masks additional transport facility would be provided to avoid overcrowding of vessels.

“The fairground will be regularly sanitized. Additional vessels will ply to ensure overcrowding can be avoided at the shore and on the vessels. Air ambulance facility will be provided to bring back any person to Kolkata in case he or she is found tests positive for Covid-19,” said Hazra.

Also Read | West Bengal govt worried about possible Covid-19 spike during Durga Puja

Sources in the state administration said that in view of the pandemic a large portion of the budget for the fair would be allotted for setting up health infrastructure and enforcing social distancing norms.

“Perhaps this year the number of visitors may decrease a bit but it will be mammoth challenge nonetheless,” a senior state government official said.

West Bengal is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases with the daily cases inching closer to the 4000 mark ahead ahead of Durga Puja.