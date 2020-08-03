West Bengal govt expresses reservation on National Education Policy, forms committee

Following Tamil Nadu’s rejection of the National Education Policy, the West Bengal government on Monday expressed its reservation against it. The state government has formed a committee to gauge the opinions of teachers’ organizations over the issue and it will take a call on it after the committee submits its report.

Speaking to reporters Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the state government has “serious reservations” against the National Education Policy. He also said that it was not possible to implement the National Education Policy in five years.

“There was no discussion before it was implemented. Who will bear the expenditure for upgrading the infrastructure. Lot of questions need to be answered before the policy can be implemented,” said Chatterjee.

He also said that the six member committee has been asked to submit its report by August 15 and the future course of action will be decided after its submitted.

“The report will also be sent to the Centre,” said Chatterjee.