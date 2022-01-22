West Bengal govt gets World Bank nod for Rs 1,000 crore loan

West Bengal has received the World Bank’s approval for a Rs 1,000 crore ($125 million) loan. Through this funding, it will be possible to support Bengal’s initiatives for helping the poor, and vulnerable groups' access to social protection services.

A communique from World Bank to the state mentions that 400 programmes are active in the state. The programmes under a platform, ‘Joy Bangla’ offer social assistance, protection, care services and jobs. These programmes focus on women, elderly, tribals, people with disabilities, those from scheduled castes, and those who reside in the disaster-prone coastal regions.

According to administrative sources, the loan is to be utilised for the operations of ‘West Bengal Building State Capability for Inclusive Social Protection’ initiative. With this money, the state will be able to provide social assistance to more people and offer targeted services for the vulnerable and poor. Additionally, it is expected that social protection services will be accessible more easily to the citizens.

Medical assistance via tele-medicine, support for the elderly and differently-abled, bringing more citizens under financial inclusion with digital medium facilities are all part of the programme.

Besides, the funding will help the state government implement and monitor the schemes more efficiently.

The West Bengal government has been running a ‘government at your doorstep’ initiative named ‘Duare Sarkar’. The programme offers several government schemes’ benefits at the ‘doorstep’. It hopes that the funding will also help in improved monitoring of the benefit-delivery.

