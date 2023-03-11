West Bengal govt says ‘no impact’ of employees’ strike

A section of West Bengal government employees went on a strike on Friday, despite the state government having issued a cautionary note a day earlier, warning of a (day’s) pay-cut for those who stay away from work.

The strike was called jointly by 55 organisations, under the banner of Sangrami Joutha Mancha.

Employees are demanding that ‘pending’ dearness allowance be offered, and aren’t happy with the six per cent hike, so far, the state government says it has offered.

The state government has categorically said that under the current circumstances, it’s not possible to pay more.

The strike, however, happened.

Participants claimed it to be a success, despite the state government having issued a memorandum on Thursday warning that absence from work will be treated as “dies-non (break in service) and no salary will be admissible”, unless there are exceptional circumstances, as mentioned in the notice. The protest drew moral support from the parties in Opposition, in the state.

Despite claims that the strike had an effect on the public offices, the state government in a note, late evening claimed that attendance was recorded 90 per cent or above. “There was no impact of (the) strike on the normal functioning of offices of the state government. Attendance on the average in different offices was 90% or above,” the note said, and further warned that “action will be initiated against employees who have wilfully absented themselves from work”.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, minister in the state government, said with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts the number of mandays-lost in the state had been reduced to zero.

He claimed that the parties in the Opposition are working in sync against the ruling Trinamool.

Peace is a precondition for development, he said, adding that such attempts will not go well with the people in general.

The minister said that the government has not outright rejected the demand, but has only said that it’s not possible as of now, and there are priorities before the government.

This includes social welfare schemes which also benefit the sections that are part of the protest.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader, stated that around 60 per cent of the employees participated in the strike.