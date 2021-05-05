West Bengal govt yet to submit report on violence, MHA sends reminder

The West Bengal government has not responded to a Ministry of Home Affairs' missive seeking a report on the poll-results violence in the state, prompting it to send a reminder on Wednesday.

The MHA wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay saying it has not received any report from the state as directed by it on May 3, sources said.

The May 3 letter had sought a report from the state and asked it to take immediate measures to check post-results violence. "MHA has asked the West Bengal Government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state," an MHA spokesperson tweeted on Monday.

Several people were killed in violence since Sunday evening as it became clear that Trinamool Congress was returning to power in the state for the third time.

BJP alleged that the Trinamool cadres were unleashing violence against its supporters, an allegation strongly denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led government. Congress and the Left also condemned the violence in the state.

On Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asked its Deputy Inspector General (Investigation) to constitute a team to conduct an on-the-spot fact finding probe.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma reached Bengal on Wednesday to enquire into women being beaten up in Nandigram. BJP chief JP Nadda also visited Bengal on Wednesday.

Reacting to the allegations, Trinamool chief spokesperson Derek O'Brien tweeted on Tuesday, "Q. Why would someone who won a landslide victory start riots in their own state? A. They won't. But the losing side might want you to think they would".