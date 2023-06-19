West Bengal law minister fails to turn up before ED

Ghatak, a TMC MLA from Asansol Uttar, has appeared only twice before the ED in connection with their probe into a coal pilferage case.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 19 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 14:33 ist
On June 5, the ED had sent a notice asking Ghatak to appear before it on June 19. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak did not appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at its New Delhi office on Monday citing his preoccupations with the July 8 panchayat elections in the state, a senior official said.

On June 5, the ED had sent a notice asking Ghatak to appear before it on June 19, the official said, adding that he has been evading most of the summons by the agency.

"We have been informed by Mr Ghatak that he is busy with the panchayat elections and he will not be able to appear before our officers today," the official said.

Ghatak, a TMC MLA from Asansol Uttar, has appeared only twice before the ED in connection with their probe into a coal pilferage case.

The CBI had earlier raided the residences of Ghatak in connection with the scam.

India News
West Bengal
ED
Enforcement Directorate
TMC

