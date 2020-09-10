Bengal lockdown on Sept 12 relaxed in wake of NEET exam

West Bengal lockdown on Sept 12 relaxed in the wake of NEET exam: CM Mamata Banerjee

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 10 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 15:32 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI

The state-wide complete lockdown on September 12 has been withdrawn in the interest of the students appearing for NEET, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.

The decision was taken to help ease their travel to the centres for appearing in the all-India exam, which is scheduled on September 13, she said.

However, the complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday as announced earlier, Banerjee said.

The state government initially announced a statewide lockdown on September 11 and 12, she said.

However, the government received numerous requests from the student community for lifting the lockdown on September 12, the chief minister said.

"Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns," she tweeted.

Banerjee also wished the students appearing for the medical entrance examination.

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
NEET

