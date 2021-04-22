West Bengal logs biggest one-day jump of 11,948 Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths

West Bengal on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 11,948 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally beyond the 7-lakh mark, the health department said in its bulletin.

The death toll also went up to 10,766 as 56 more patients succumbed to the disease, it said.

The tally of 11,948 fresh infections pushed the state's coronavirus caseload to 7,00,904.

In the last 24 hours, 6,590 patients recovered from coronavirus, while the number of active cases in the state currently is 68,798, the bulletin said.

Since Wednesday, 53,154 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of tests to 1,00,03,490, it added.