TMC leader and former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla tendered his resignation as the Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports in West Bengal's TMC government on Tuesday.

He has sent his resignation letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sources in the State Secretariat said.

Shukla has also resigned as the TMC district president of Howrah (Rural). However, sources said that Shukla has not resigned as an MLA.

Developing story. More to follow.