West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande passes away

Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 20, 2022