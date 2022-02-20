West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande passes away

West Bengal cabinet minister and senior TMC leader Sadhan Pande passed away today morning in Mumbai, CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted.
Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers.
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 20, 2022
More to follow...
