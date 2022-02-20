West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande passes away

West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande passes away

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 20 2022, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 11:42 ist
West Bengal cabinet minister and senior TMC leader Sadhan Pande. Credit: Government of Bengal

West Bengal cabinet minister and senior TMC leader Sadhan Pande passed away today morning in Mumbai, CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

More to follow...

West Bengal
India News
TMC
Mamata Banerjee

