West Bengal Minister tests positive for COVID-19

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose has tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare the Minister has been advised to stay in home quarantine since he is asymptomatic.

The sources further revealed that earlier a domestic help at Bose’s house tested positive for the infection following which the swab samples of the Minister and his family members were collected.

The test report showed that Bose and one of his family members have been infected by the virus.

The development comes a day after West Bengal recorded its biggest single day spike 344 cases. The state on Friday has recorded 277 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 4813 out of which 1736 are active. So far 230 have died directly due to the virus in Bengal and 72 died due to comorbidities.

Meanwhile a CISF personnel posted at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd in Kolkata died of the virus.