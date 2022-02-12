West Bengal municipal polls: TMC, BJP spar over ‘violence’

WB municipal polls: TMC, BJP spar over ‘violence’

The municipal corporations in the four centres have a total voter-strength of over 19 lakh

Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Feb 12 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 19:19 ist
Elections to four major urban centres in West Bengal - Siliguri, Chandernagore, Bidhannagore, Asansol - took place on Saturday, amid allegations of violence by political parties in the Opposition - primarily the BJP.

Allegations of proxy voting, threatening and roughing-up of election agents, thronging and ‘capturing’ of booths emerged during the day. However, the Trinamool leadership termed the election peaceful. 

The municipal corporations in the four centres have a total voter-strength of over 19 lakh. For the 227 seats, 953 candidates were in the fray. The average polling for the four towns stood around 72 per cent.

Of the four corporations, theTrinamool had formed boards in three, while the Left had one in the elections held in 2015. Over the years, the BJP has emerged as a strong opponent. However, given the Trinamool’s strong sweep in the assembly elections last year and in the municipal elections in Kolkata last December, the ruling party has an edge in Saturday’s elections. Elections to 108 other municipal bodies in the state are set to take place on 27 February.

The Bengal BJP claimed that other than Siliguri, other corporation areas witnessed extended versions of the ‘post-poll violence’ in the state. BJP claimed that many incidents took place during the day and video proof is available. Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee, however, claimed that elections in the four municipal elections took place peacefully.

