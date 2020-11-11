WB cops to track firecracker ban violators through GPS

West Bengal police to track firecracker ban violators with GPS-fitted sound monitoring devices

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 11 2020, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 15:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) is distributing over 1,000 GPS-fitted sound monitoring devices among different police stations in the state to track people violating the firecracker ban during Kali Puja.

The Calcutta High Court has banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja and other upcoming festivals.

Also read: SC refuses to interfere with West Bengal HC firecracker ban

"The devices will help the Kolkata and West Bengal police forces pinpoint the spot and track the offender immediately," WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra told PTI on Wednesday.

The display board of the device shows the spot, date and time of the firecracker bursting along with the decibel level. A thermal printer embedded with the device enables the printout of the details for documentary evidence and prosecution, he said.

"We have taught the police to run the devices. The WBPCB team in each zone will coordinate with the local policemen and offer assistance if needed," the official said.

The GPS-fitted devices, developed by a state-run IT undertaking, are being used by the police and the WBPCB since Kali Puja last year.

Earlier, the police used sound monitoring gadgets without GPS tracker and tried to nab violators after recording noise pollution in an area.

The new devices will also be used to record decibel levels from loudspeakers and sound boxes blaring during the festival and take action if required. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

calcutta high court
West Bengal
firecrackers

What's Brewing

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

 