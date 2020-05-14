West Bengal records 143 deaths directly due to coronavirus

With eight deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll directly due to COVID-19 in West Bengal reached 143 on Thursday. Earlier 72 patients have died due to co-morbidities.

The number of cases in the state witnessed a significant rise in the state with 87 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 2377. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1394.

Kolkata and Howrah continued to remain a cause of concern for the state government. While according to the latest Health Department bulletin Kolkata currently has 625 active cases including 20 in the last 24 hours and 94 deaths have taken place in the city directly due to the virus. Out of the 94 deaths six have taken place in the last 24 hours.

Howrah district recorded 22 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 347. So far it has witnessed 22 deaths directly because of the virus out of which two have taken place in the last 24 hours.