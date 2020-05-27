West Bengal records 183 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

West Bengal recorded yet another severe spike in COVID-19 cases with 183 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, the total number of cases in the state currently stands at 4,192, out of which 2325 are active cases.

The death toll in Bengal directly due to the virus has climbed up to 217 with six deaths in last 24 hours. Apart from this, 72 people have died in the state due to comorbidities.

Kolkata continued to be on top of the heap with 862 active cases and 139 deaths directly due to the virus and 52 because of comorbidities. It is follwed by Howrah with 529 active cases and 33 deaths directly due to the virus and five due to comorbidities.

The third spot is occupied by the North 24 Parganas district with303 fresh cases, 31 deaths directly caused by the virus and eight deaths because of comorbidities.

So far 1,578 persons have been discharged and 1,66,513 samples tested in Bengal.