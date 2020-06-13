West Bengal records 454 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 10,698

West Bengal recorded another steep spike on Saturday with 454 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 10,698. Currently, there are 5,693 active cases in the state.

The death toll in the state reached 463 out of which 12 took place in last 24 hours. According to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare till date, 68.7% of teh COVID-19 patients who had died were due to comorbidities while 31.3% died solely because of the virus.

Kolkata continued to remain a cause of concern with its rising number of cases. At present, there are 1846 active cases out of which a whopping 96 of them were recorded in the last 24 hours. The state has recorded 267 deaths so far.

It is followed by the neighbouring Howrah district which currently has 1028 active cases and has recorded 60 deaths.

The third spot is occupied by North 24 Paraganas district who has so far recorded 918 cases and 17 deaths.

So far 4542 persons have been discharged and 324707 samples have been tested.

West Bengal recorded its biggest single-day spike of 476 COVID-19 cases on Friday.