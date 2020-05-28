West Bengal records biggest single-day coronavirus spike; reports 344 cases in 24 hours

West Bengal recorded its highest single day spike of COVID-19 case on Thursday with a whooping 344 cases in last 24 hours. With this, total cases in the state stands at 4,536 out of which 2,573 are active .

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, six COVID-19 patients have died directly due to the virus in last 24 hours taking the tally to 223. So far 72 persons have died in the state due to comorbidities. With this 295 COVID-19 patients have died in the state.

Kolkata recorded a steep rise with 57 fresh cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state capital to 919. The city has witnessed 142 deaths directly due to the virus and 52 deaths due to comorbidities so far.

It is followed by the neighbouring Howrah district which has recorded 35 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in Howrah is 564. So far, 33 persons have died directly due to the virus and five due to comorbidities in Howrah.

The third spot is occupied by North 24 Paraganas district. It has recorded 42 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 345. 32 persons have died in the district directly because of the virus, while eight died due to comorbidities.