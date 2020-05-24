West Bengal records biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

West Bengal recorded its biggest single day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 208 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of active cases in the state breached the 2000-mark and the figure currently stands at 2,056. Total cases in the state is 3667.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the state’s Department of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll directly due to COVID-19 reached 200. Earlier 72 COVID-19 patients had died due to comorbidities. This takes the total death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state to 272.

The neighbouring Howrah district recorded a steep rise of 47 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the district to 539. North 24 Paraganas district occupied the third spot with 262 active cases.

As for death toll, Kolkata once again is on top with 128 deaths directly due to the virus and 52 due to comorbiodities. It is followed by Howrah with 31 deaths directly due to COVID-19 and five due to comorbidities. Next comes North 24 Paraganas with 29 deaths directly due to the virus and eight due to comorbidities.

So far, 1339 patients have been discharged after recovery and 1,38,824 samples were tested in the state.