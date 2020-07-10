West Bengal records more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

West Bengal recorded more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for two days in a row. The state on Friday recorded the highest single day spike of 1,198 cases in 24 hours. This was preceded by another single day record of 1,088 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday.

With this the number of total cases in the state has climbed to 27,109 out of which 8,881 are active. The death toll in the state currently stands at 880 with 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Kolkata remained on top both in terms of number of cases and deaths. Currently there are 3,067 active cases in the state and 470 deaths have taken place till deaths. Out of the 26 deaths in last 24 hours 13 have taken place in the city.

Apart from Kolkata, the adjoining North 24 Paraganas district continued to be a cause of concern for the state government. It has recorded 2,047 active cases and 156 deaths till date.

Howrah district occupied the third spot with 1,047 active cases and 121 deaths so far.

The development comes a day after the state government imposed strict lockdown in containment zones across Bengal to curb the recent steep rise in number of cases.