West Bengal records second COVID-19 positive case

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Mar 20 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 11:25 ist
Representative image. (Reuters Photo)

West Bengal recorded its second positive case of novel coronavirus infection on Friday after a 22-year-old youth from Ballygunge area of south Kolkata tested positive for the infection.

"The youth has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. He has a travel history to the United Kingdom. The test was conducted at National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED)," a senior NICED official told DH.

Sources in the Health Department revealed that currently the patient is admitted to the isolation ward of the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kolkata.

They also said that the patient returned to Kolkata from London on March 13. "Since he did not show high temperature or any other symptom of the novel coronavirus infection he was asked to stay in home quarantine," a senior Health Department official said.

But after he started having high temperature along with cough and sneeze he was admitted to the isolation ward of the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital and his samples were sent to NICED. He tested positive on Friday.

Health Department sources said that all of his family members have been asked to stay in home quarantine.

With this, the number of novel coronavirus positive cases in West Bengal rose to two. Earlier, another youth with travel history to the United Kingdom tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata.

