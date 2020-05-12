Bengal replaces health secy amid row over COVD-19 data

West Bengal replaces health secretary amid row over COVID-19 data

PTI
PTI,
  • May 12 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 14:25 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The West Bengal government has transferred Health Secretary Vivek Kumar to the Environment Department and named Narayan Swaroop Nigam as his replacement, officials said on Tuesday.

Kumar's transfer to the Environment Department as secretary comes days after a row over the state's COVID-19 data, said official sources.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Nigam, who was the Transport Secretary, has been appointed as Kumar's replacement, as per a notification dated May 11.

West Bengal has so far reported 118 deaths due to coronavirus infection.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The state has attributed 72 other deaths to comorbidities -- cases where COVID-19 was incidental.

The state has reported 1,939 COVID-19 cases till Monday and of them, 1,374 are active.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What's Brewing

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 