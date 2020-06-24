West Bengal reports 11 more coronavirus fatalities, 445 fresh cases

West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll on Wednesday rose to 591 as 11 more people succumbed to the disease, while 445 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 15,173, health department officials said.

All the 11 people died due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, a bulletin issued by the department said.

Six deaths were reported from Kolkata, two from Howrah, and one each from South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Darjeeling, it said.

The state's discharge rate improved to 63.94 percent, with 484 patients recovering from Covid-19 since Tuesday, it said.