Bengal reports 14,938 new Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths

West Bengal reports 14,938 new Covid-19 cases, 36 more fatalities

The positivity rate stood at 27.73%, the bulletin said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 16 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 22:50 ist
The state has tested over 2.23 crore samples so far, taking into account 53,876 such clinical examinations in the past 24 hours. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 18,97,699 on Sunday with 14,938 fresh cases, while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,088, a health department bulletin said.

The state had registered 19,064 new infections and 39 deaths on Saturday.

Its positivity rate stood at 27.73 per cent, the bulletin said.

Also Read | What the dip in Covid cases in Delhi, Mumbai means

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by five in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and four in Howrah. The state capital logged 3,893 single-day cases.

West Bengal now has 1,60,305 active cases, and 17,17,306 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,973 since Saturday.

The state has tested over 2.23 crore samples so far, taking into account 53,876 such clinical examinations in the past 24 hours, down from 64,572 samples the previous day, the bulletin added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA citizen scientist spots Jupiter-like planet

NASA citizen scientist spots Jupiter-like planet

This family worships Akhilesh Yadav as Vishnu's avatar

This family worships Akhilesh Yadav as Vishnu's avatar

'You are limitless': Anushka pens note for Virat Kohli

'You are limitless': Anushka pens note for Virat Kohli

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

 