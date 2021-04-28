West Bengal reports 17,207 fresh Covid cases, 77 deaths

Daily Covid-19 cases in West Bengal inched closer to the 20,000-mark on Wednesday as the state recorded 17,207 cases in the last 24 hours. The deal toll in Bengal also continued to climb with 77 deaths in the last 24 hours. The discharge rate in the state currently stands at 85.26 per cent.

The state currently has 1,05,812 active cases and recorded 11,159 deaths so far. The positivity rate in Bengal stands at 7.69 per cent.

Kolkata remained top of the heap with 2,942 cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. Till date the State capital has recorded 1,83,632 cases and 3,385 deaths.

The North 24 Paraganas district occupied the second spot with 3,778 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far the district has recorded 1,69,856 cases and 2,722 deaths.