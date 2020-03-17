West Bengal reports first coronavirus positive case

The first case of the novel coronavirus in West Bengal was recorded in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. The youth who had a travel history to England was admitted to the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19. The youth is a resident of south Kolkata.

His throat swab test results at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) came positive for novel coronavirus infection.

“One male aged 18 years, who had returned from the UK on 15th March has tested positive (for coronavirus) today. He is kept in isolation,” stated a release issued by the state’s Health Department.

According to sources in the Health Department, the youth did not show any symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection.

“He was kept under home quarantine only because he had recently returned from England. His samples were sent to NICED while he was under home quarantine and today he tested positive,” said a senior Health Department official.

The sources further revealed that the youth attended a party in England where four others had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The official also said that after the youth tested positive, his parents and driver have also been admitted to the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital. “They will also be quarantined,” said the official.

Health Department sources also said that currently, the state government is trying to identify others who came in contact with the youth, and added that they will also be quarantined.

Soon after this, the entry to the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital has been restricted. Police personnel at the entrance of the hospital are only allowing those for whom it’s urgent to enter the premises.

According to the release issued by the Health Department as on Tuesday, 12,244 passengers have been enlisted for observation in the state out of which 43 were enlisted during the day. 12,226 passengers have been kept under home surveillance out of which 36 were put under home surveillance during the day.

The release further stated that so far reports of 70 persons were received out of which one-that of the concerned youth- tested positive.