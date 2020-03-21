West Bengal reports third COVID-19 positive case

West Bengal reported the third case of a novel coronavirus after a woman at the Habra area of North 24 Paraganas district was tested positive. The samples of the woman with travel history to Scotland was sent for testing after her return earlier this week and she tested positive late on Friday night.

"Currently, she has been admitted at the isolation ward of the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital. We are trying to trace those who came in contact with her," said a senior Health Department official.

He also said that all her family members will be put under observation.

With this, three cases of novel coronavirus infection have been detected in four days in West Bengal.

Earlier, two men tested from Kolkata with travel history to the United Kingdom tested positive for the infection. Both of them have been accused of roaming around the city even after returning from abroad.