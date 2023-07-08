Bengal rural polls: 2 kids injured in crude bomb blast

West Bengal rural polls 2023: 2 children hurt in crude bomb blast in Bhangor

Locals protested in the area, alleging that the crude bombs were indiscriminately used overnight to intimidate voters and no police could be seen.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 08 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 15:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two children were injured in a blast in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday which happened when they picked up a crude bomb from the roadside mistaking it to be a ball, officials said.

The incident happened in Bhangor amid the polling for panchayat elections in the state, they said.

Track live updates of the West Bengal rural polls here

"The two children mistook the crude bomb for a ball, and as one of them touched it, it went off. Security forces were sent to the area to find if any more bombs were there," an official said.

The two children, aged between 8 and 10, were admitted to a hospital, he said.

Locals protested in the area, alleging that the crude bombs were indiscriminately used overnight to intimidate voters and no police could be seen.

State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Nilanjan Sandilya told PTI, "We have asked for details of the incident."

The area, adjoining Kolkata, witnessed several incidents of violence in run-up to the polling day. Two persons were killed during the filing of nomination on June 15.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Panchayat polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

Finding Dakhni food

Finding Dakhni food

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

 