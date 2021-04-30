West Bengal sees record 89 single-day Covid-19 deaths

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 30 2021, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 07:05 ist
The coronavirus tally topped the 8-lakh-mark to settle at 8,10,955 after 17,403 tested positive in the last 24 hours. Credit; AFP File Photo

 West Bengal on Thursday registered its highest single-day deaths of 89 people due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 11,248, the health department said.

The coronavirus tally topped the 8-lakh-mark to settle at 8,10,955 after 17,403 tested positive in the last 24 hours, it said.

The metropolis accounted for 23 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (21), South 24 Parganas (11), Howrah (7), Hooghly (6) and Bankura (5) districts, the bulletin said.

The new infections include 3,912 from North 24 Parganas and 3,901 in Kolkata.

The state now has 1,10,241 active cases, it said, adding, 12,885 patients recovered since Wednesday. So far, 6,89,466 people have been discharged following recovery.

A total of 1,03,79,305 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, around 1,33,135 people were vaccinated in the state on Thursday, a health department official said.

