West Bengal: Spat between TMC, Opposition over curtailing Question Hour during Assembly session

A war of words broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition over the curtailment of Question Hour in the upcoming two-day-long Assembly session. Referring to TMC’s opposition against doing away with the Question Hour during the upcoming Parliament session, the state BJP wing has dubbed TMC’s stand as “mutually contradictory.”

BJP Legislative Party leader Manoj Tigga said that the TMC is raising a lot of hue and cry over the curtailment of the Question Hour in the upcoming Parliament session but is doing the same thing when it comes to the Assembly session.

“This is sheer hypocrisy and double standard on part of TMC,” said Tigga.

Dubbing the ruling party’s stand as “ height of doublespeak” CPI(M) politburo member Md. Salim reminded TMC that the issue concerns the state Assembly the not the state Secretariat called Nabanna.

“Height of doublespeak! You don't allow #QuestionHour where ministers have to stand up and answer Qs from MLAs and be held accountable. Stop throwing crumbs. This is West Bengal legislative assembly, not your Nabanna!” tweeted Salim.

Denying the allegation, TMC chief whip in the Assembly Nirmal Ghosh said that the criticism is illogical as it does not make any sense to draw parallels between a two-day-long Assembly session and the Parliament session.

“As for the issue of taking questions whether written questions will be accepted will be decided at an all-party meeting on September 8,” said Ghosh.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said that due to the Covid-19 situation and lack of time there will be no Question Hour during the upcoming Assembly session.