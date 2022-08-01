West Bengal to carve out seven new districts

West Bengal to carve out seven new districts

The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations, a senior official of the state government said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 01 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 17:04 ist
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS Photo

West Bengal is set to get seven new districts with the cabinet giving its nod to the proposal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

The new districts -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30.

Also Read | WB Cabinet expansion on Wednesday, 4-5 new faces: Mamata

"The state cabinet okayed the proposal today,” Banerjee told reporters here.

"The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations," a senior official of the state government said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
India News

What's Brewing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 