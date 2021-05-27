West Bengal to hold Class 12 board exams in late July, Class 10 tests in mid-August: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal to hold Class 12 board exams in late July

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 27 2021, 18:06 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 18:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal will hold the Class 12 board examinations in the last week of July, while the tests for Class 10 will take place in mid-August, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The dates will be announced later by the respective boards, she said.

"We have decided to hold the secondary (Madhyamik) and higher secondary (Uccho Madhyamik) examinations... adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Both the board examinations will be held at home centres and only for compulsory subjects, she added.

