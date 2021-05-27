West Bengal to hold Class 12 board exams in late July, Class 10 tests in mid-August: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal will hold the Class 12 board examinations in the last week of July, while the tests for Class 10 will take place in mid-August, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.
The dates will be announced later by the respective boards, she said.
Also Read | Class X exams in Andhra Pradesh postponed, government tells High Court
"We have decided to hold the secondary (Madhyamik) and higher secondary (Uccho Madhyamik) examinations... adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.
Both the board examinations will be held at home centres and only for compulsory subjects, she added.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K
Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?
Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'
Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns
Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it
Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic
Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works