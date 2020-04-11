Bengal to impose total lockdown in 10 COVID-19 hotspots

West Bengal to impose total lockdown in 10 COVID-19 hotspots: CS

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 11 2020, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 11:45 ist
People in need receive free food during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP Photo)

The West Bengal government will impose a total lockdown in 10 COVID-19 hotspots and clusters from where positive cases have been reported, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Saturday.

Though the chief secretary did not name the areas, he said local markets and all roads in those localities will be shut down, and nobody will be allowed to enter or step out of their homes.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 11

"The administration will provide everything to the people in the areas under total lockdown," Sinha said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
