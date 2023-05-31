West Bengal to introduce four-year UG-level programmes

The West Bengal government has decided to introduce four-year undergraduate-level programmes in all government, government-aided and government-sponsored higher education institutions from the 2023-2024 academic session.

Students will be awarded degrees as per the UGC national curriculum and the credit framework for the undergraduate-level programmes.

“After consulting various stakeholders and keeping the future of students in mind, it has been decided by the competent authority in the state government that the four years UG level programme will be introduced…,” an official note stated.

The idea of introducing the four-year UG-level programme in the state government, state aided, and sponsored higher education institutions was under the Bengal government’s consideration.

An expert committee constituted by the state government examined and submitted its recommendation concerning the implementation of the National Curriculum and Credit Framework (NCCF).

As per committee’s recommendation, the NCCF for the four-year UG courses are to be implemented from academic year 2023-2024. This involves “optimum utilisation” of existing resources, or “self-mobilisation of additional resources”, and “pending receipt of additional financial assistance”.

This year, the admission process in UG-level courses will take place through online admission portals at the institutional level, just like the last academic year, the note stated.