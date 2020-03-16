West Bengal to invoke Epidemic Diseases Act to combat coronavirus: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government has decided to invoke Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 in the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to journalists at the state secretariat following a high level meeting with state and central government officials the Chief Minister said that the decision was taken after 10 persons kept in isolation for suspected coronavirus infection refused to stay quarantined.

“So far, 13 state governments have invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. We did not invoke it but today morning, 10 persons who were kept in isolation got annoyed with it and kept asking the district magistrate of North 24 Paraganas why they were kept in isolation, and they also refused to be there,” said Banerjee.

She also said that the reason behind invoking the Act was to ensure public health and safety.

“This is being done to ensure that no one can flee without completing his or her treatment. We will use it in in the interest of public health,” said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government has decided to set up a Rs. 200 crore fund to beef up arrangements for tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

She also extended the closure of all educational institutions till April 15. Earlier the state government ordered closure of all educational institutions till March 30.

“So far we have screened 3.24 lakh persons in West Bengal out of which we are still monitoring the condition of 5,000 people by keeping in regular contact with them,” said Banerjee.