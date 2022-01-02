WB to shut schools; 50% occupancy at offices from Jan 3

West Bengal to shut schools, colleges; offices to operate at 50% capacity from tomorrow

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 02 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 16:23 ist

As Covid-19 cases rise in West Bengal, the state has ordered the shutting of schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks from Monday, January 3.

"All government and private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode," West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said on Sunday.

The states government further said that Bengal will operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week. "West Bengal to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week which will be on Monday and Friday w.e.f January 5," said West Bengal Chief Secretary.

West Bengal has seen a major spurt in Covid-19 cases for the last few days. On Saturday, it reported 4,512 fresh infections, 1,061 more than the previous day's figure, with Kolkata accounting for 2,398 fresh cases.

