West Bengal yet to receive Rs 50,000 crore: CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to address the issues of steady reduction of funds provided by the Centre to the state and delay in releasing them. The Chief Minister stated in her letter letter that the Centre is yet to clear outstanding dues of Rs. 50,000 crore.

“I write to you with deep concern regarding the steady reduction of Central funds to our state and also inordinate delay in release of funds due to us from Government of India,” stated Banerjee.

She also said that the state government is facing “major difficulties” due to the reduction and delay in relation to to funds provided by the Centre.

“You will appreciate that this extraordinary situation is leading to major difficulties in meeting our obligations for the welfare of the common people of West Bengal,” said Banerjee. She also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in this regard.

Providing a break up of funds to be released by the Centre Banerjee stated that that the state government is being denied Rs.11,212 crores of devolution funds from the Centre and is yet to get funds amounting to Rs. 36,000 crore as Central grants and Rs. 2406 crores as GST compensation.

“I would, therefore, urge upon you to kindly take all necessary action to address the issues mentioned above, so that the state government can usher in more and more development works for the people of the state,” stated Banerjee.