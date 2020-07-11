West Bengal youth grows paddy on rooftop during coronavirus lockdown

What to do while sitting at home during the lockdown? The question has troubled many in the country during the pandemic. This youth in West Bengal’s East Bardhaman district was also affected by the question and to him, and he found his answer right in his rooftop.

A resident of the Katwa area of the district, Chanchal Chowdhury is successfully growing Miniket paddy on his rooftop during the lockdown. He achieved this unique feat with patience and innovative thinking.

“During lockdown, I was stuck at home and had plenty of free time. So I decided to grow Miniket paddy on my rooftop,” he told DH.

Chowdhury, a businessman, has set up several bamboo platforms on his rooftop. Then he laid bricks on them and covered them with plastic sheets. The soil was put on the sheets upon which the seeds were sown.

“Usually for paddy, the depth of the soil is required to be six inches but on my roof, I have kept it at seven feet. With this method of farming comparatively small amount of water is required,” he said.

An avid tree lover Chowdhury spends most of his time taking care of his crop and can be found mostly on the roof of his house apart from lunch and dinner time.

Chowdhury said that his love for trees goes back to his childhood when he used to pick up every little sapling or other kinds of trees from the roadside and planted them in pots on the roof of his house.

Chowdhury’s unique passion has always found full support from his family. “ Gardening is my son’s passion. Even till late at night he is busy taking care of his plants,” said his mother Anuradha Chowdhury.

At first glance, one may mistake his rooftop as a nursery. It is covered with scores of plants of a different kind planted in the pots. From sunflower to lotus to guava he has planted the variety of his rooftop garden has startled many.

His feat of cultivating rice on his roof has earned praise from the district administration who have assured all cooperation to him.